Open Menu

Grief, Anger At Iraq Mass For Victims Of Wedding Fire

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 28, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Grief, anger at Iraq mass for victims of wedding fire

Survivors of a fire that tore through an Iraqi wedding and those mourning the at least 100 lives lost filled the pews for a Christian mass Thursday, two days after the disaster

Qaraqosh, Iraq, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-Sept 28th, 2023) :Survivors of a fire that tore through an Iraqi wedding and those mourning the at least 100 lives lost filled the pews for a Christian mass Thursday, two days after the disaster.
Mourners wept or quietly embraced one another under the arches of the Syriac Catholic church of Al-Tahera, where portraits of the dead lined the stairs, showing men, women and children of all ages.
"I don't know what to say; there is pain in our hearts, a tragedy that will never be forgotten," said Najiba Yuhana, 55, who lost multiple relatives.

"There is anger and sadness that is indescribable and without compare."
Authorities have blamed indoor fireworks that set alight ceiling decorations for the fire that quickly engulfed the reception hall constructed from highly combustible building materials.


At least 150 people suffered burns, smoke inhalation or crush injuries sustained in the stampede when the nearly 900 panicked guests tried to escape through the hall's few exits.
Some of those killed were buried on Wednesday, but more funerals are planned for coming days.
Both bride and groom survived the fire, their "minor burns" far outweighed by the crushing blow of losing so many family members, a friend of the couple, Jamil al-Jamil, told AFP.
"The bride lost her whole family -- three brothers, all of her uncles and her young cousins.

The groom lost his mother," Jamil said.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Marriage Young Women Church Christian Family All From Sad

Recent Stories

World Tourism Day celebrated in Chitral

World Tourism Day celebrated in Chitral

6 minutes ago
 Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf fe ..

Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf felicitates newly elected member ..

6 minutes ago
 Anti drug awareness seminar held in Sukkur

Anti drug awareness seminar held in Sukkur

6 minutes ago
 Chinese President Xi attends National Day receptio ..

Chinese President Xi attends National Day reception

7 minutes ago
 Police Khidmat Markaz issues 73,378 general police ..

Police Khidmat Markaz issues 73,378 general police verification certificates

7 minutes ago
 World Rabies Day: Dog sterilization centers opened ..

World Rabies Day: Dog sterilization centers opened in three KMC hospitals : Mayo ..

8 minutes ago
CTO Lahore intensifies anti-smog campaign

CTO Lahore intensifies anti-smog campaign

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar urges ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar urges nation to follow Holy Prophet ..

8 minutes ago
 Mariam Almheiri urges UAE businesses to mainstream ..

Mariam Almheiri urges UAE businesses to mainstream sustainability as a pathway f ..

37 minutes ago
 Azizi Developments launches AED 30 billion Azizi ..

Azizi Developments launches AED 30 billion Azizi Venice in Dubai South

37 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP meets UAE Balloon Team

Fujairah CP meets UAE Balloon Team

38 minutes ago
 Stellar line-up of performers at Tanweer Sacred Mu ..

Stellar line-up of performers at Tanweer Sacred Music Festival

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World