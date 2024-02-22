Harris Returns As Millwall Boss To Replace Sacked Edwards
Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 01:50 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Struggling English Championship club Millwall appointed Neil Harris as manager for second time on Wednesday after sacking Joe Edwards.
Former Chelsea youth team coach Edwards lasted just three months in his first job in senior management as he won only four of his 19 matches in charge.
The London club have slumped to 21st in England's second tier, just one point above the relegation zone.
Harris, who is the club's all-time leading goalscorer, was previously in charge between 2015 and 2019.
"To get the phone call to be asked to come back here was an honour - a surprise as well, it came out of the blue - but I'm galvanised and energetic.
I want to be here," Harris told the club's website.
"We're in a sticky situation at the moment, so there is work to be done quickly; full focus goes into the next couple of months."
Harris had only taken charge of Cambridge United in December, but has left the League One club to return to The Den on a contract until June 2025.
The first match of his second stint in charge will be Saturday's trip to promotion-chasing Southampton.
