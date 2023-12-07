Open Menu

Heavier Rains In East Africa Due To Human Activity: Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

Climate change caused by human activity made torrential rains that have lashed East Africa since October and killed more than 300 people up to twice as intense, a scientific study said Thursday

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Climate change caused by human activity made torrential rains that have lashed East Africa since October and killed more than 300 people up to twice as intense, a scientific study said Thursday.

Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia are grappling with heavy rainfall that has caused flooding in the latest devastating climate disaster to strike the region after a record drought.

Scientists from the World Weather Attribution (WWA) group said the current rainfall "was one of the most intense ever recorded in the region" between October and December.

"Climate change also contributed to the event, making the heavy rainfall up to two times more intense," they said, adding that the exact contribution of global warming was unknown.

The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) -- a climate system defined by the difference in sea surface temperature between western and eastern areas of the ocean -- also added to "unusually extreme" rainfall, the WWA report said.

"The scientists note that as long as the planet continues to warm, heavy rainfall events such as this one will be more frequent in East Africa," the report warned.

The Horn of Africa is one of the regions most vulnerable to climate change -- even though the continent's contribution to global carbon emissions is a fraction of the total.

"The prolonged hardship caused by the drought meant many people struggled to cope with the devastating rainfall" in the region, the report said.

The scientists called for the urgent phasing out of fossil fuels and reduction of emissions as the extreme weather "has the potential to overwhelm the response of governments and humanitarian organisations" in East Africa.

According to a separate report published on Thursday by the UN World Food Programme (WFP), "devastating floods threaten to worsen food insecurity across eastern Africa as heavy rains lash a region that less than a year ago was in the grips of drought".

According to the WFP, rainfall in the region was 140 percent above average and this "destroyed property, infrastructure, and crops, and washed away livestock".

Extreme weather events are occurring with increased frequency and intensity.

The rains have displaced more than two million people in East Africa, almost half of them in Somalia alone.

The disaster has killed more than 100 people in Somalia, at least 165 in Kenya and 57 in Ethiopia.

In one of the hardest-hit areas, the Somali region in eastern Ethiopia, cholera has claimed the lives of at least 23 people, with more than 700 confirmed cases.

Related Topics

India Africa Somalia Weather World United Nations Drought Ethiopia Kenya October December Event From Million Rains

Recent Stories

PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

12 minutes ago
 Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

15 minutes ago
 Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

15 minutes ago
 Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

11 minutes ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

11 minutes ago
 UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

20 minutes ago
AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses ..

AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses in IIOJK

11 minutes ago
 How climate change threatens global agriculture

How climate change threatens global agriculture

11 minutes ago
 SLA to host two day 'Children's Shah Latif Fair'

SLA to host two day 'Children's Shah Latif Fair'

4 minutes ago
 Chancellor/ Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehm ..

Chancellor/ Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman chairs 115th Senate of KEMU

20 minutes ago
 Legal fraternity play pivotal role for sustainable ..

Legal fraternity play pivotal role for sustainable democracy, national developme ..

4 minutes ago
 Mushaira held at Hamdard University

Mushaira held at Hamdard University

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World