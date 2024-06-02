Historic Agreement: Oxford University to provide scholarships to Balochistan students

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) In a landmark development, the University of Oxford has agreed to provide scholarships to students from Balochistan, Pakistan, under the Benazir Scholarship Program.

The agreement, in this connection, was signed between the Oxford University and the Government of Balochistan, with Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti and Malala Yousafzai, the global ambassador for girls' education, in attendance.

Under this program, talented students from Balochistan will receive full scholarships to pursue higher education at Oxford University, one of the world's most prestigious institutions, said the handout issued by press secretary to chief minister Balochistan.

The program aims to provide access to quality education and empower the youth of Balochistan.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said, "We are proud to provide our students with the opportunity to study at Oxford University, where Benazir Bhutto and other great leaders have studied.

Education is key to unlocking the potential of our youth, and we are committed to providing them with the best opportunities."

"It is yet another milestone achieved by the incumbent PPP government, striving hard under the supervision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari," CM Bugti remarked.

Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel laureate and education activist, praised the initiative, saying, "I am thrilled to see the Government of Balochistan taking steps towards promoting education and empowering the youth of the province."

The agreement was signed in the presence of 150 delegates, including Malala Yousafzai, Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar, Aamir Ibrahim, Muhammad Kheshgi, Farooq Sheikh, and Professor Kamal Munir.

This historic agreement marks a significant milestone in the journey towards quality education and empowerment for the youth of Balochistan.