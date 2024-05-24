ICJ Orders Israel To Immediate Stop War In Gaza
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 24, 2024 | 06:36 PM
The latest reports say that the International Court of Justice has also directed to investigate the allegations of genocide in Gaza.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2024) An international courts of justice on Friday ordered Israel to immediately ceasefire in Gaza on the request moved by South Africa.
The International Court of Justice also ordered to get the allegations of genocide against Israel investigated.
South Africa in its appeal had contended that the military operation in Rafah is the final phase of the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. The right to defense does not justify genocide, and additional measures are needed to protect the Palestinians.
South Africa had appealed to the court to stop Israel's attacks before it is too late.
(Details to Follow
Recent Stories
Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 World Cup 2024
Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador
LHC moved against ban on court reporting
PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points
PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector
Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
More Stories From World
-
Top UN court starts ruling on bid to order Israel to halt campaign in Gaza7 minutes ago
-
Putin visit to N.Korea 'being prepared': Kremlin7 minutes ago
-
Beaten Leverkusen hope to 'find themselves' in German Cup final27 minutes ago
-
Passengers had seconds to react as turbulence hit Singapore flight37 minutes ago
-
Four dead in restaurant collapse on Spanish holiday island47 minutes ago
-
EU, US, others alarmed at 'increasing harm to civilians' in Myanmar47 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says has 'stopped' Russia in Kharkiv, now pushing back57 minutes ago
-
Formula 1 fever to hit Monaco this weekend1 hour ago
-
Japanese director Takeuchi's documentary on Yangtze hits Chinese theaters1 hour ago
-
Türkiye captures 36 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea1 hour ago
-
Pandemic agreement talks come to the crunch1 hour ago
-
Czech president released from hospital after motorcycle mishap1 hour ago