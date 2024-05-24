ICJ orders Israel to immediate stop war in Gaza

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the International Court of Justice has also directed to investigate the allegations of genocide in Gaza.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2024) An international courts of justice on Friday ordered Israel to immediately ceasefire in Gaza on the request moved by South Africa.

The International Court of Justice also ordered to get the allegations of genocide against Israel investigated.

South Africa in its appeal had contended that the military operation in Rafah is the final phase of the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. The right to defense does not justify genocide, and additional measures are needed to protect the Palestinians.

South Africa had appealed to the court to stop Israel's attacks before it is too late.

