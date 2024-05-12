ICUBE-Q Satellite Result Of First Pak-China Lunar Probe Cooperation: Ge Ping
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2024 | 11:10 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) The ICUBE-Q satellite is the result of the first lunar exploration cooperation project between China and Pakistan which was guided by the principles of equality, mutual benefits, the peaceful utilization of space and inclusive development.
"The project will also enhance the friendship between the two countries and expand diverse cooperation in the field of aerospace," said Ge Ping, Deputy Director of China National Space Agency (CNSA)'s Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center.
The collaboration was initially offered by China, expecting a student-built payload to the moon onboard the Chang'e-6 mission. A proposal by Pakistan's IST went through the selection and started working in a collaborative effort with IST faculty and students, Pakistan's national space agency SUPARCO and SJTU since 2023, CGTN reported.
The Chang'e-6 spacecraft, which successfully performed a near-moon braking procedure and entered the lunar orbit on May 8, is operating normally, with subsequent flight control work to be carried out as planned, said Ge.
"Both China and Pakistan attach great importance to this cooperation. During the development of the payload, government organs and scientific institutions in both countries made significant preparations," Ge added.
"I believe that this cooperation is of great significance to promoting friendly relations between the two countries and enriching people's understanding of the moon," Ge noted, adding that "We will share our scientific achievements to lay the foundation for future lunar exploration activities, which will be of great significance to promoting the construction of a global community with a shared future in outer space."
"China and Pakistan have signed a cooperation agreement on the International Lunar Research Station. China has received Pakistan's applications for payload cooperation on the Chang'e-8 mission and for borrowing lunar samples returned by the Chang'e-5 mission. Relevant work is progressing steadily,he noted.
"We welcome Pakistan's participation in China's lunar and deep space exploration missions, and we will conduct extensive exchanges and cooperation related to space technology, space science and space applications to contribute to the peaceful use of outer space and serve civilization and global well-being," Ge said.
Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi said, "The launch of the Chang'e-6 mission is a model example of international cooperation in action. It demonstrated that China acts on its word, and that it undertakes meaningful cooperation and extends meaningful assistance to developing countries."
"Pakistan's involvement in ICUBE-Q is a testament to the fact that the country is also making progress in space exploration and technology," he said.
"Space cooperation between China and Pakistan is a vital aspect of our bilateral relations," Khalil Hashmi said.
"The two countries have drawn a concrete roadmap for future collaboration on space exploration, knowledge and research exchange visits, and knowledge transfers and resource-sharing," he added.
"This mission will open up opportunities for Pakistan to explore the deep space environment and study the dynamics and geography of the moon. It will also give impetus to higher education in the space sciences in Pakistan," said Syed Amer Ahsan Gilani, deputy director-general of the Satellite Manufacturing Department of the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission.
"Space cooperation between China and Pakistan is a vital aspect of our bilateral relations," Khalil-ur-Rahman Hashmi said.
"The two countries have drawn a concrete roadmap for future collaboration on space exploration, knowledge and research exchange visits, and knowledge transfers and resource-sharing," he added.
"It is just the beginning because our satellite ICUBE-Q is still far from our targeted area of the south pole of the moon, and we are anxiously waiting to receive pictures taken from a distance of up to 200 meters from the moon's surface," said Khurram Khurshid, the project manager of ICUBE-Q.
"About 65 to 70 students worked on different stages to build the satellite, and it was very exciting for them to receive the pictures because they worked very hard on the project and were keeping their fingers crossed for the results," Khurshid said.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
More Stories From World
-
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe fifth T20 scores5 minutes ago
-
Nepal court orders limit on Everest climbing permits1 hour ago
-
PGA Wells Fargo Championship scores1 hour ago
-
US treating pro-Palestinian student protesters unfairly: UN expert Farida Shaheed2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Rome Open results - collated2 hours ago
-
Second night of auroras seen 'extreme' solar storm2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table3 hours ago
-
Nadal eyes French Open despite Rome exit as Djokovic laughs off bottle drama3 hours ago
-
Swaggering champions Madrid rout relegated Granada9 hours ago
-
Flash flooding in Afghanistan kills at least 300, many reported missing: UN9 hours ago
-
Man City close in on Premier League title, Burnley relegated10 hours ago
-
'Miracle' survivor found 5 days after S.Africa building collapse10 hours ago