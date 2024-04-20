IMF Calls On EU To Deepen Single Market Integration To Boost Growth
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Deeper integration of the European Union's internal market could prove crucial for boosting lackluster economic growth and productivity levels in the 27-member trading bloc, a senior IMF official told AFP Friday.
"We estimated, actually, what you could do just by reform of that single market and integration -- and the numbers are startling high," International Monetary Fund European director Alfred Kammer said in an interview in Washington.
The IMF expects European growth to pick up slightly this year to 1.6 percent, increasing to 2.0 percent next year, according to a regional economic outlook published Friday.
But with European average per capita income levels -- in purchasing-power-parity terms -- still roughly one third lower than in the United States, Europe must do more to boost flagging productivity and growth levels, Kammer said.
The IMF estimates that cutting internal barriers within the EU's single market by 10 percent would lead to a seven percent rise in growth inside the EU.
"It requires leadership, and it requires to explain to the populations what the benefits are of that single market and of the European Union," Kammer said.
"Brussels is the scapegoat and is being blamed for many things," he added. "That narrative needs to change."
Beyond deepening regional integration, the IMF report suggested other ways to boost flagging productivity levels, including by increasing digitalization and enacting structural reforms.
"You can do a lot in Europe in order to catch up in this productivity gap," Kammer said.
"What is not good enough is when you're looking at current productivity growth rates in Europe," he added. "That will not help you converge."
Recent Stories
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding
Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update
Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle
Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders
Turkey's Freedom Flotilla ready to set sail for Gaza
French teen dies from heart failure after knife attack near school
Iranians appear unfazed by Isfahan blasts
UAF celebrates Int'l Chinese Language Day
More Stories From World
-
Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Iran17 minutes ago
-
Second Ecuadoran mayor killed ahead of anti-crime referendum: police17 minutes ago
-
Oil, gas drilling blocked in Alaska wilds as Biden seeks green cred1 hour ago
-
Man sets self on fire outside Trump trial1 hour ago
-
Turkey's Freedom Flotilla ready to set sail for Gaza3 hours ago
-
French teen dies from heart failure after knife attack near school3 hours ago
-
Iranians appear unfazed by Isfahan blasts3 hours ago
-
Ecuador mayor killed ahead of anti-crime referendum: police3 hours ago
-
Croatia top court bars president from becoming next PM3 hours ago
-
Lacking storm drains, Dubai sees persistent flooding4 hours ago
-
West Bank villagers vigilant but vulnerable after settler attacks4 hours ago
-
Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Iran4 hours ago