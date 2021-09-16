(@FahadShabbir)

TYUMEN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) India may become the first buyer of the newest Russian anti-aircraft missile system S-500, but the supply will be discussed only after equipping the Russian armed forces with these complexes, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said on Thursday.

"Potentially, yes ... But there are no agreements in practical plans yet.

And this is a common practice - until we equip our own armed forces, we do not sell abroad," Borisov said when asked the relevant question at the oil and gas forum in Tyumen.

After the Russian military receives the new systems, presidential approval is necessary before exports can start.

"But this is a prospect, I think, not for the next few years," the official said, adding that export versions of S-500s will differ from the systems that will go to the Russian military.