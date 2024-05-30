Indian Heatwave Highlights Temperature 'record' Checking Challenge
Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The swift announcement that a potentially record-breaking temperature measured this week in India could have been due to a sensor error highlights the challenges in certifying extreme heat.
The recording of 52.9 degrees Celsius (127.2 Fahrenheit) in a Delhi suburb on Wednesday -- surpassing the national record -- was an outlier compared to other stations, and the India Meteorological Department said it was reviewing the data and sensors.
The incident underscored the critical importance of verifying temperature readings, notably for monitoring and understanding how the climate is changing -- and responding accordingly.
The United Nations' World Meteorological Organization is responsible for signing off on global, continental and hemispherical temperature records.
The Geneva-based WMO maintains a global weather and climate extremes archive, which logs records for temperature, pressure, rainfall, hail, aridity, wind, lightning and weather-related mortality.
Its lengthy verification process involves months and even years of careful scientific checking, and sometimes sees measuring flaws and equipment errors bring down claimed records.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation
Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism
Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security
Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..
More Stories From World
-
New air cargo route to strengthen trade ties between China, Pakistan3 seconds ago
-
EU states agree 'prohibitive' tariffs on Russia grain imports6 seconds ago
-
Swiatek survives Osaka classic, Alcaraz moves on at rain-lashed French Open19 seconds ago
-
Spain parliament passes controversial amnesty bill20 minutes ago
-
Bloodshed mars final day of Mexico election campaigns2 hours ago
-
Four arrested in major international anti-malware operation2 hours ago
-
Mexico presidential campaigns near finale with women leading3 hours ago
-
Mexican mayoral candidate murdered at campaign rally3 hours ago
-
South Africa counts votes with ANC majority on the line4 hours ago
-
Australia engaging with Ticketmaster over hacking 'incident'4 hours ago
-
Australia says engaging with Ticketmaster over hacking 'incident'4 hours ago
-
UN warns of disease risk after Papua New Guinea landslide4 hours ago