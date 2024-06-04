Inter CEO Marotta takes over as club president

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Inter Milan's sporting CEO Giuseppe Marotta was appointed the Serie A champions' new president on Tuesday following the recent takeover by new US owners Oaktree.

Marotta, considered the architect of Inter's recent return to football's top table, has replaced former president Steven Zhang following a shareholders' meeting in Milan in which a new board was also appointed.

"I would like to thank Oaktree for the trust they have shown in giving me this opportunity to work alongside them and the board," said Marotta in a statement.

Oaktree took control of Inter last month, days after the club were officially crowned kings of Italy for the 20th time, when previous owners Suning failed to repay a three-year loan which matured at 395 million Euros ($428 million).