Open Menu

Inter CEO Marotta Takes Over As Club President

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Inter CEO Marotta takes over as club president

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Inter Milan's sporting CEO Giuseppe Marotta was appointed the Serie A champions' new president on Tuesday following the recent takeover by new US owners Oaktree.

Marotta, considered the architect of Inter's recent return to football's top table, has replaced former president Steven Zhang following a shareholders' meeting in Milan in which a new board was also appointed.

"I would like to thank Oaktree for the trust they have shown in giving me this opportunity to work alongside them and the board," said Marotta in a statement.

Oaktree took control of Inter last month, days after the club were officially crowned kings of Italy for the 20th time, when previous owners Suning failed to repay a three-year loan which matured at 395 million Euros ($428 million).

Related Topics

Football Loan Milan Italy Top Inter Milan Million

Recent Stories

‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pak ..

‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pakistan, China’

4 minutes ago
 Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion ..

Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion of peace

7 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit

29 minutes ago
 realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium V ..

Realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium Vegan Leather Back Smartphone, ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024

7 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Constable suspended over bribe

Constable suspended over bribe

16 hours ago
 Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, pr ..

Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association

16 hours ago
 PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated O ..

PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..

16 hours ago
 Idat case transferred to another court

Idat case transferred to another court

17 hours ago
 PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vanda ..

PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases

17 hours ago

More Stories From World