Internationally Wanted Thodex Crypto Exchange Founder Extradited to Turkey - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Founder of the Thodex crypto exchange Fatih Ozer, who was previously placed on international wanted list and detained in Albania, is being extradited to Turkey, the A Haber tv channel reported on Thursday.

"According to the latest news, a decision on extradition of Faruk Fatih Ozer, founder of Thodex crypto exchange, from Albania to Turkey has been made.

Ozer is being transported from Albania to Turkey," the Turkish broadcaster said.

On November 17, Albania's Elbasan county court decided to extradite Ozer, who was detained in the country in August, to Turkey.

According to Turkish media, Ozer suddenly disappeared last year with $2 billion in cryptocurrencies Thodex users had deposited. The Turkish Prosecutor's Office issued an international arrest warrant for the founder of the crypto exchange. More than 60 people have already been convicted of crimes in connection with this case.