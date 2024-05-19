Open Menu

Intl Media Tour Unveils Cultural Charm Of Zhangzhou Ancient City In Fujian

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2024 | 09:00 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) International journalists and social media influencers immersed themselves in the unique local culture of Zhangzhou Ancient City in Zhangzhou, East China's Fujian province on Sunday during the 2024 A date with China international media tour.

The Zhangzhou Ancient City, boasting a history of more than 1,300 years, is the birthplace of the Hakka culture - rooted in migrants in southern China who originated from lands adjacent to the Yellow River. It's also a vital stop on the Maritime Silk Road, China Daily reported.

The commercial prosperity from the Tang (618-907), Song (960-1279), Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties intertwined here, leaving a legacy of historical affluence.

The old town features a wealth of historical and cultural sites, including three nationally protected ones: the Grand Hall of Confucius Temple, the Stone Archway of the Ming Dynasty and the Zhangzhou Lin Family Ancestral Hall.

Zhangzhou Ancient City also holds a rich array of intangible cultural heritage resources, including national-level heritages such as glove puppet shows, puppet head carving and woodblock New Year prints, all of which contribute to its vibrant cultural tapestry.

