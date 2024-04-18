Israel Bombs Gaza As West Sanctions Iran Drones Over Attack
Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2024 | 09:25 PM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Israel launched more deadly strikes on besieged Gaza on Thursday as Western governments unveiled sweeping sanctions against Iran's military drone programme in response to the country's unprecedented attack on its arch enemy Israel.
World powers have been watching nervously since Israel vowed to retaliate against Iran for the weekend assault, with fears soaring that escalating tit-for-tat attacks could push the region towards wider war.
Further stoking tensions, Iran warned on Thursday that if Israel struck Iranian atomic sites during its expected retaliation, Tehran would in turn target Israeli "nuclear facilities".
And more than six months into the bloodiest ever Gaza war, the Israeli army said it had bombed dozens of targets in the territory, as Qatar said efforts to broker a truce have stalled.
