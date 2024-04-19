Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports suggested that the attack resulted in powerful explosions, leading to the suspension of flights in Isfahan and other cities.

TEHRAN: (UrduPoint/PakistannPoint News- April 19th, 2024) Israel conducted missile strikes targeting Isfahan Province in Iran, the US media reported on Friday.

The American media also stated that Israel targeted airports in Isfahan, Syria, and Iraq.

Israeli warplanes were reported to have flown over southern and western Iraq, targeting objectives in both Iraq and Syria.

Iranian media confirmed explosions near Isfahan Airport, leading to closures of airports in Tehran, Shiraz, and Isfahan.

The flights of all kinds were suspended following the closures. Iran activated air defense systems in multiple cities, but there have been no reports of damage so far.