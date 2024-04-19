Israel Carries Out Attack Inside Iran, Report US Media
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2024 | 12:28 PM
The latest reports suggested that the attack resulted in powerful explosions, leading to the suspension of flights in Isfahan and other cities.
TEHRAN: (UrduPoint/PakistannPoint News- April 19th, 2024) Israel conducted missile strikes targeting Isfahan Province in Iran, the US media reported on Friday.
The latest reports suggested that the attack resulted in powerful explosions, leading to the suspension of flights in Isfahan and other cities.
The American media also stated that Israel targeted airports in Isfahan, Syria, and Iraq.
Israeli warplanes were reported to have flown over southern and western Iraq, targeting objectives in both Iraq and Syria.
Iranian media confirmed explosions near Isfahan Airport, leading to closures of airports in Tehran, Shiraz, and Isfahan.
The flights of all kinds were suspended following the closures. Iran activated air defense systems in multiple cities, but there have been no reports of damage so far.
Recent Stories
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona
At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid
EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge
5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan
Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain
NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan
China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang
U.S. envoy calls on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar
More Stories From World
-
IAEA says 'no damage to Iran's nuclear sites'19 minutes ago
-
The flamenco dress, an Andalusian classic evolving with fashion28 minutes ago
-
Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' drops28 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei drops over 1,000 points, most in 3 years29 minutes ago
-
Alternate jurors to be confirmed at Trump trial39 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Munir Akram discusses issues on UN agenda with Iran's top diplomat39 minutes ago
-
New Zealand ram put down after death of elderly couple49 minutes ago
-
Three killed, 20 injured in Russian strikes on southern Ukraine59 minutes ago
-
Biden steps up campaign with Trump 'busy' in court1 hour ago
-
US 'swatting' pranks stoke alarm in election year1 hour ago
-
US veto sinks Palestinian UN membership bid in Security Council2 hours ago
-
Duplantis to unleash 'inner' pole vault contest as Olympics beckon2 hours ago