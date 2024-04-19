Israel launches strike against Iran: US media

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Israel has launched a strike against Iran in retaliation for its weekend attack, US media reported Thursday night.

ABC and CBS news reported the strikes early Friday Mideast time, quoting US officials. There was no immediate comment from the White House or Pentagon.

Iran activated its air defense system over several cities, state media reported, after the country's official broadcaster said explosions were heard near the central city of Isfahan.

Israel had warned it would hit back after Iran fired hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel over the weekend. Most of them were intercepted.

That strike came in the wake of an attack on Iran's consulate in Damascus by Israel.