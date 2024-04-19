Israel Launches Strike Against Iran: US Media
Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Israel has launched a strike against Iran in retaliation for its weekend attack, US media reported Thursday night.
ABC, CBS and CNN, among other media, reported the strike early Friday middle East time, quoting US officials.
A US official told CNN that the target of the Israeli strike inside Iran was not nuclear.
There was no immediate comment from the White House.
In response to a query from AFP, the Pentagon duty desk said: "We do not have anything to offer at this time.
"
Iran activated its air defense system over several cities, state media reported, after the country's official broadcaster said explosions were heard near the central city of Isfahan.
Israel warned it would hit back after Iran fired hundreds of missiles and drones at its arch foe over the weekend. Most of them were intercepted.
That weekend barrage came in the wake of an attack on Iran's consulate in Damascus by Israel.
