Open Menu

Israel Says Its Forces Kill 10 Fighters In West Bank Raid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2024 | 06:26 PM

Israel says its forces kill 10 fighters in West Bank raid

The Israeli army said Saturday that its security forces killed 10 fighters in an ongoing raid around Nur Shams, a refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank

Tulkarem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The Israeli army said Saturday that its security forces killed 10 fighters in an ongoing raid around Nur Shams, a refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank.

"Security forces eliminated 10 fighters during encounters" over more than 40 hours, the army said in a statement.

The army said eight soldiers and a police officer had been injured in the raid.

An AFP journalist in nearby Tulkarem heard gunshots and blasts coming from Nur Shams on Saturday.

Residents contacted by AFP said there was a power outage and food was running short in the camp, saying nobody was allowed to enter or leave.

Since early last year violence has flared across the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967. The violence has further escalated since the war in Gaza broke out on October 7.

Israeli forces say their frequent raids in the West Bank target Palestinian fighters, but civilians are often among the dead.

Around 480 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops or settlers in the West Bank, according to Palestinian official sources.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Army Police Israel Gaza Bank October From Refugee

Recent Stories

FBR conducts crackdown against illegal cigarettes ..

FBR conducts crackdown against illegal cigarettes sellers in Haripur and Havelia ..

6 minutes ago
 Man arrested for fake dacoity call

Man arrested for fake dacoity call

6 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb conveys condolences ..

5 minutes ago

Ivanka Trump flaunts Desert escapade amid father’s legal wows

29 minutes ago

Iranian Ambassador discusses details of President’s visit with Mohsin Naqvi

38 minutes ago
 Finance minister optimistic about larger bailout p ..

Finance minister optimistic about larger bailout program from IMF

5 minutes ago
Pakistan strongly reacts to US sanctions over comm ..

Pakistan strongly reacts to US sanctions over commercial entities’ alleged lin ..

49 minutes ago
 Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC Chief Ju ..

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC Chief Justice

1 hour ago
  Mohammad Rizwan likely to be made vice-captain o ..

 Mohammad Rizwan likely to be made vice-captain of T20I team

2 hours ago
 realme C53 Price Slash: High-Tech Meets High Style ..

Realme C53 Price Slash: High-Tech Meets High Style at New Low Price!

2 hours ago
 CPEC has given new boost to economic, cultural rel ..

CPEC has given new boost to economic, cultural relations b/w Pakistan, China: PM

2 hours ago
 CM directs BOR to improve tax collection

CM directs BOR to improve tax collection

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World