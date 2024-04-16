Israeli Army Vows Response To Iran Strikes As World Urges Caution
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Israel's army chief on Monday vowed a response to Iran's unprecedented attack against the country which has prompted appeals for de-escalation by world leaders fearing wider conflict.
Six months of war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza have triggered violence across the region involving Iranian proxies and allies who say they act in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
But tensions have surged even higher with Tehran's first direct assault on Israel, in retaliation for a deadly April 1 strike on Iran's consulate in Damascus.
"This launch of so many (Iranian) missiles, cruise missiles, and UAVs into the territory of the State of Israel will be met with a response," Israeli army chief General Herzi Halevi said, addressing troops at the Nevatim military base hit in Iran's Saturday barrage.
But the military also said it would not be distracted from its war against Hamas in Gaza.
The United Nations on Monday cited reports of "air strikes, shelling and heavy fighting" for the past five days around Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza city of Deir al-Balah.
Recent Stories
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
More Stories From World
-
Tesla to cut workforce by more than 10%: report3 minutes ago
-
Over 50 prospective Trump jurors say unable to be fair, excused13 minutes ago
-
Biden says wants to stop Middle East conflict spreading32 minutes ago
-
Pro-Palestinian protest blocks San Francisco's Golden Gate bridge32 minutes ago
-
Jury selection begins at Trump's landmark criminal trial in New York33 minutes ago
-
'Rust' armorer sentenced to 18 months over deadly on-set shooting33 minutes ago
-
Burundi journalist detained by secret service: family1 hour ago
-
Netanyahu under pressure over Iran attack as allies urge caution1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago
-
Trump's landmark criminal trial opens in New York2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result2 hours ago
-
Records galore as Hyderabad beat Bengaluru after IPL best 2872 hours ago