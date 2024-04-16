Israeli army vows response to Iran strikes as world urges caution

(@FahadShabbir)

Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Israel's army chief on Monday vowed a response to Iran's unprecedented attack against the country which has prompted appeals for de-escalation by world leaders fearing wider conflict.

Six months of war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza have triggered violence across the region involving Iranian proxies and allies who say they act in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

But tensions have surged even higher with Tehran's first direct assault on Israel, in retaliation for a deadly April 1 strike on Iran's consulate in Damascus.

"This launch of so many (Iranian) missiles, cruise missiles, and UAVs into the territory of the State of Israel will be met with a response," Israeli army chief General Herzi Halevi said, addressing troops at the Nevatim military base hit in Iran's Saturday barrage.

But the military also said it would not be distracted from its war against Hamas in Gaza.

The United Nations on Monday cited reports of "air strikes, shelling and heavy fighting" for the past five days around Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza city of Deir al-Balah.