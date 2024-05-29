Israel's Rafah Incursion Taking Dire Health Toll: WHO
Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Israel's military offensive in Rafah is already taking a dire health toll in southern Gaza, and if it continues, "substantial" increases in deaths can be expected, a top WHO official warned Tuesday.
Since Israel launched its long-threatened Rafah incursion in early May, access to healthcare in Gaza's southernmost city has been devastated, said Rik Peeperkorn, the World Health Organization's representative in the Palestinian territories.
Speaking to AFP and Reuters in a joint interview in Geneva, he pointed to the around one million people on the move since the incursion, which has left two of Rafah's three hospitals completely disfunctional.
Al-Najar, Rafah's most important hospital, which had been servicing 700 dialysis patients from all over the Palestinian territory, has shut down, as has the Kuwaiti hospital.
And the Emirati maternity and paediatric hospital was now "barely functional", Peeperkorn said, pointing out that it could no longer accept new patients.
"If the incursion would continue, we would lose that last hospital in Rafah," he warned.
That would mean that around 1.9 million people in southern Gaza will basically be fully dependent on a string of field hospitals along the coast.
It would still be possible to be referred to the Al Aqsa hospital in the middle part of Gaza, and Peeperkorn pointed out that WHO had helped revive two recently defunct hospitals in Khan Yunis, also in central Gaza.
Recent Stories
NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
More Stories From World
-
Thousands rally in Georgia to protest adoption of 'foreign influence' law3 minutes ago
-
Countries at odds over how to reignite pandemic agreement3 minutes ago
-
Lexi Thompson to retire from golf at season end13 minutes ago
-
Georgia adopts 'foreign influence' law despite protests13 minutes ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update13 minutes ago
-
England and Pakistan's T20 World Cup preparations blighted by fresh wash-out23 minutes ago
-
A Pakistani is among 64 UN peacekeepers to be honoured posthumously in New York Thursday23 minutes ago
-
A Pakistani is among 64 UN peacekeepers to be honoured posthumously in New York Thursday33 minutes ago
-
US economy may face challenge in second half of 2024: Experts2 hours ago
-
Wary Afrikaner-only town eyes South African vote4 hours ago
-
EarthCARE satellite to probe how clouds affect climate4 hours ago
-
Dutch coalition taps former security boss as next PM4 hours ago