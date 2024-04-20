Ivanka Trump Flaunts Desert Escapade Amid Father’s Legal Wows
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 20, 2024 | 06:01 PM
The 42-year-old displays her sun-kissed legs against the desert terrain, accompanied by a reflective poem.
NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2024) Amidst a backdrop of legal entanglements involving former US President Donald Trump, his eldest daughter Ivanka has taken to social media to showcase her latest desert escapade.
While her father navigates a series of legal battles amidst his 2024 presidential campaign, Ivanka has largely kept a low profile in political circles. Instead, she has been focused on family time and social engagements.
Taking to Instagram, the 42-year-old displayed her sun-kissed legs against the desert terrain, accompanied by a reflective poem.
One image captured Ivanka posing solo, while another featured her alongside her husband and former White House senior advisor, Jared Kushner, with whom she shares three children: Arabella Rose, Joseph Frederick, and Theodore James.
The caption of the post delved into themes of introspection and nature, resonating with the tranquil desert setting.
