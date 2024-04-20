Open Menu

Ivanka Trump Flaunts Desert Escapade Amid Father’s Legal Wows

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 20, 2024 | 06:01 PM

Ivanka Trump flaunts Desert escapade amid father’s legal wows

The 42-year-old displays her sun-kissed legs against the desert terrain, accompanied by a reflective poem.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2024) Amidst a backdrop of legal entanglements involving former US President Donald Trump, his eldest daughter Ivanka has taken to social media to showcase her latest desert escapade.

While her father navigates a series of legal battles amidst his 2024 presidential campaign, Ivanka has largely kept a low profile in political circles. Instead, she has been focused on family time and social engagements.

Taking to Instagram, the 42-year-old displayed her sun-kissed legs against the desert terrain, accompanied by a reflective poem.

One image captured Ivanka posing solo, while another featured her alongside her husband and former White House senior advisor, Jared Kushner, with whom she shares three children: Arabella Rose, Joseph Frederick, and Theodore James.

The caption of the post delved into themes of introspection and nature, resonating with the tranquil desert setting.

Related Topics

Social Media White House Trump Theodore Post Family Instagram

Recent Stories

Iranian Ambassador discusses details of President’s visit with Mohsin Naqvi

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly reacts to US sanctions over comm ..

Pakistan strongly reacts to US sanctions over commercial entities’ alleged lin ..

21 minutes ago
 Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC Chief Ju ..

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC Chief Justice

46 minutes ago
  Mohammad Rizwan likely to be made vice-captain o ..

 Mohammad Rizwan likely to be made vice-captain of T20I team

1 hour ago
 realme C53 Price Slash: High-Tech Meets High Style ..

Realme C53 Price Slash: High-Tech Meets High Style at New Low Price!

1 hour ago
 CPEC has given new boost to economic, cultural rel ..

CPEC has given new boost to economic, cultural relations b/w Pakistan, China: PM

1 hour ago
Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's medical tests cond ..

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's medical tests conducted on court orders

2 hours ago
 Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan prog ..

Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan programme from IMF: Finance Minist ..

3 hours ago
 Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul

Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul

3 hours ago
 Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collectio ..

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I matc ..

Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From World