Ivanka Trump flaunts Desert escapade amid father’s legal wows

The 42-year-old displays her sun-kissed legs against the desert terrain, accompanied by a reflective poem.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2024) Amidst a backdrop of legal entanglements involving former US President Donald Trump, his eldest daughter Ivanka has taken to social media to showcase her latest desert escapade.

While her father navigates a series of legal battles amidst his 2024 presidential campaign, Ivanka has largely kept a low profile in political circles. Instead, she has been focused on family time and social engagements.

One image captured Ivanka posing solo, while another featured her alongside her husband and former White House senior advisor, Jared Kushner, with whom she shares three children: Arabella Rose, Joseph Frederick, and Theodore James.

The caption of the post delved into themes of introspection and nature, resonating with the tranquil desert setting.