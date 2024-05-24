Open Menu

Japanese Director Takeuchi's Documentary On Yangtze Hits Chinese Theaters

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Japanese director Takeuchi's documentary on Yangtze hits Chinese theaters

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Japanese director Ryo Takeuchi's documentary film, "The Yangtze River," which aims to present a true and beautiful China to global audiences, hit Chinese mainland theaters on Friday.

Takeuchi harbored regrets about failing to capture the "first drops of water" of the Yangtze, when filming the NHK documentary series on the river more than a decade ago. However, he decided to rectify that omission by retracing the Yangtze's 6,300-kilometer path in 2021, according to an introduction to the film on movie data platforms.

Beyond the stunning natural scenery, Takeuchi's new documentary captures smiles and heartwarming stories of ordinary people, painting a vivid picture of local customs and everyday life along the river while highlighting monumental changes in China over the past decade.

Takeuchi emphasized "authenticity" as the core appeal of "The Yangtze River" and documentaries in general, aiming to show viewers worldwide "a true and beautiful China," according to a report by China Film news.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Water China

Recent Stories

Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 ..

Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 World Cup 2024

23 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 amba ..

Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador

1 hour ago
 LHC moved against ban on court reporting

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

3 hours ago
 PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 poi ..

PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points

4 hours ago
 PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s ..

PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakis ..

Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

17 hours ago
 Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Baloch ..

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

17 hours ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

18 hours ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

18 hours ago

More Stories From World