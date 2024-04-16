Open Menu

Jazan Border Guards Thwart Attempt To Smuggle 120 Kg Of Khat

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Jazan Border Guards thwart attempt to smuggle 120 Kg of Khat

Jazan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Border Guard patrols in Jazan region have thwarted an attempt to smuggle 120 kg of khat. Legal action was taken and the confiscated contraband was handed over to the pertinent authority.

Security authorities are calling on the public to report any information concerning drug smuggling or selling by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.

The public may also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995 or through email: [email protected]. All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.

Related Topics

Riyadh Makkah May Border All

Recent Stories

Saudi FM urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Saudi FM urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza

37 minutes ago
 Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tourn ..

Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tournament to start tomorrow

2 hours ago
 President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced ..

President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah

3 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

4 hours ago
 Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak ..

Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series

5 hours ago
 LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notific ..

LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133

6 hours ago
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy C ..

Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed

7 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms

7 hours ago
 Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan ..

Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for ne ..

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight

18 hours ago

More Stories From World