Jazan Border Guards Thwart Attempt To Smuggle 120 Kg Of Khat
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Jazan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Border Guard patrols in Jazan region have thwarted an attempt to smuggle 120 kg of khat. Legal action was taken and the confiscated contraband was handed over to the pertinent authority.
Security authorities are calling on the public to report any information concerning drug smuggling or selling by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.
The public may also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995 or through email: [email protected]. All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.
Recent Stories
Saudi FM urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tournament to start tomorrow
President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah
Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain
Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series
LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
More Stories From World
-
Sydney church stabbing called 'terrorist' act, teen detained7 minutes ago
-
Bayern boss Tuchel hoping to echo Chelsea run before Arsenal clash27 minutes ago
-
Middle East on edge after Israel vows 'response' to Iran strikes1 hour ago
-
Paris 2024 Games torch relay launched in Olympics birthplace1 hour ago
-
Chinese electronic enterprises plug into African market2 hours ago
-
Milan design fair opens with sustainability and David Lynch2 hours ago
-
Ukraine 'ran out' of missiles to defend key plant, Zelensky says3 hours ago
-
Chairman, CIDCA awarded Hilal-e-Quaid-Azam3 hours ago
-
Paris 2024 Games flame lit in ancient Olympia3 hours ago
-
'Go home': Overtourism sparks backlash in Spain4 hours ago
-
Massive fire engulfs Copenhagen's historic stock exchange4 hours ago
-
Over 50 prospective Trump jurors say unable to be fair, excused4 hours ago