Jazan Border Guards thwart attempt to smuggle 120 Kg of Khat

Jazan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Border Guard patrols in Jazan region have thwarted an attempt to smuggle 120 kg of khat. Legal action was taken and the confiscated contraband was handed over to the pertinent authority.

Security authorities are calling on the public to report any information concerning drug smuggling or selling by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.

The public may also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995 or through email: [email protected]. All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.