TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) A Jerusalem court has temporarily suspended the transfer of the ownership right over the Alexander Courtyard in the Old City to Russia in connection with a competing ownership claim, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

According the TheMarker newspaper, the decision came after the Munich-registered Orthodox Society of the Holy Land, which claims to be the successor of Russia's pre-revolutionary Imperial Orthodox Palestine Society, filed a competing lawsuit against the State of Israel, the Russian Federation and Israel's inspector in charge of real estate registration.

The Russian embassy confirmed that the Orthodox Society of the Holy Land, which "is currently unlawfully occupying the Alexander Courtyard," had filed a lawsuit to protest the transfer of the ownership right to Russia.

According to the embassy, Russia will file a statement of defense with the court as soon as possible.

"The Russian Federation will take all necessary measures to defend its legitimate property interests in Israel, including those related to the Alexander Courtyard," the embassy stressed.

The Alexander Courtyard, situated in Jerusalem's Old City, has been contested since the Russian Revolution of 1917.

In the 2000s, the 19th century building was seized by the Orthodox Society of the Holy Land. Russia's Imperial Orthodox Palestine Society, together with the Russian authorities, for years has been seeking to get back the property.