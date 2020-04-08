UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jerusalem Court Suspends Alexander Courtyard's Transfer To Russia - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 06:54 PM

Jerusalem Court Suspends Alexander Courtyard's Transfer to Russia - Reports

A Jerusalem court has temporarily suspended the transfer of the ownership right over the Alexander Courtyard in the Old City to Russia in connection with a competing ownership claim, Israeli media reported on Wednesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) A Jerusalem court has temporarily suspended the transfer of the ownership right over the Alexander Courtyard in the Old City to Russia in connection with a competing ownership claim, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

According the TheMarker newspaper, the decision came after the Munich-registered Orthodox Society of the Holy Land, which claims to be the successor of Russia's pre-revolutionary Imperial Orthodox Palestine Society, filed a competing lawsuit against the State of Israel, the Russian Federation and Israel's inspector in charge of real estate registration.

The Russian embassy confirmed that the Orthodox Society of the Holy Land, which "is currently unlawfully occupying the Alexander Courtyard," had filed a lawsuit to protest the transfer of the ownership right to Russia.

According to the embassy, Russia will file a statement of defense with the court as soon as possible.

"The Russian Federation will take all necessary measures to defend its legitimate property interests in Israel, including those related to the Alexander Courtyard," the embassy stressed.

The Alexander Courtyard, situated in Jerusalem's Old City, has been contested since the Russian Revolution of 1917.

In the 2000s, the 19th century building was seized by the Orthodox Society of the Holy Land. Russia's Imperial Orthodox Palestine Society, together with the Russian authorities, for years has been seeking to get back the property.

Related Topics

Century Protest Israel Palestine Russia Jerusalem Media All Court

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces 2020 winners of ..

10 minutes ago

Family of 2015 Russian Jet Crash Victim Files 4th ..

36 seconds ago

Interior Ministry extends foreigners' visas till A ..

37 seconds ago

New 50 confirm cases of coronavirus detected, two ..

39 seconds ago

Health official among 9 new COVID 19 positive case ..

40 seconds ago

World Trade May Decline by 32% in 2020 Due to Coro ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.