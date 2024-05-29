Open Menu

Junior Doctors In England To Stage 5-day Walkout Ahead Of General Election

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Junior doctors in England to stage 5-day walkout ahead of general election

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Ahead of the general election on July 4, junior doctors on Wednesday announced a full walkout in England for five days due to an ongoing dispute over pay.

Thousands of junior doctors, members of the British Medical Association (BMA), will stage for a full 120 hours from 7 a.m. local time (0600GMT) on June 27 until July 2.

In a statement, the BMA union said they decided to take action as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak continues to refuse to meet junior doctors’ demands for a roadmap to restore pay lost over the last 15 years.

It noted that junior doctors have not received a "credible offer" following three months of talks between the union and the government.

"We made clear to the Government that we would strike unless discussions ended in a credible pay offer," BMA junior doctors committee co-chairs Robert Laurenson and Vivek Trivedi said in the statement.

"Junior doctors are fed up and out of patience," added the statement.

They will call off the planned strike action if Sunak makes a public commitment that is acceptable to the BMA’s junior doctors committee, the statement said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister June July From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad fou ..

Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad found in AJK police custody: IHC ..

2 hours ago
 Petrol prices expected to decrease from June 1

Petrol prices expected to decrease from June 1

2 hours ago
 ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in ..

ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in the UK

2 hours ago
 UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on s ..

UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students

4 hours ago
 Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar ..

Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya

5 hours ago
 At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accide ..

At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

8 hours ago
 NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi offi ..

NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office

18 hours ago
 ‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

23 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

24 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

1 day ago

More Stories From World