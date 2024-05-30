Open Menu

Jury Starts Day Two Of Trump Trial Deliberations

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 08:38 PM

Jurors returned Thursday to a second day of deliberations in Donald Trump's criminal trial with detailed requests to review portions of the evidence and rehear the judge's instructions, leaving the Republican presidential candidate stuck awaiting his fate

Trump, 77, arrived in court with his now customary daily attack in front of the tv cameras against the "corrupt" judge. He claimed again to be a victim of a political attack "at the request" of his November election opponent President Joe Biden.

But he, like the rest of the country, can only sit and wait while the jury of 12 ordinary New Yorkers deliberates in a closed room.

After already spending more than five weeks attending his trial, Trump has likewise been ordered by Judge Juan Merchan to remain in the courthouse until the verdict arrives.

He is accused of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to a star on the eve of his 2016 election win against Hillary Clinton, so that she would not go public with her claim to having had casual sex with him.

Prosecutors say Trump broke the law both with the cover-up and the plot to prevent voters from knowing about his behavior.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the 34 counts and is hoping for an acquittal or a mistrial, which would be declared if the jury is unable to reach unanimity.

Polls show him running strongly against Biden and the scandal having little impact on his hard-right political movement.

