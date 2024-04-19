Open Menu

Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola Among Nine Others Who Died In Helicopter Crash

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others who died in Helicopter crash

President William Ruto confirmed the tragic event saying  that the military helicopter crashed shortly after departure on Thursday.

NAIROBI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2024) At least ten people including army chief Francis Ogola of Kenya lost their lives in a devastating helicopter crash on Friday.

President William Ruto confirmed the tragic event saying that the military helicopter crashed shortly after departure on Thursday.

Expressing condolences, President Ruto declared a national mourning period of three days to honor the victims. He revealed that two soldiers managed to survive the crash and are currently receiving medical treatment.

The unfortunate incident plunged the nation into mourning, prompting a thorough examination to prevent such tragedies in the future.

To ascertain the cause of the accident, an investigative team has been assembled as announced by the President.

Related Topics

Accident Army Kenya Event

