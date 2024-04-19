Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola Among Nine Others Who Died In Helicopter Crash
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM
President William Ruto confirmed the tragic event saying that the military helicopter crashed shortly after departure on Thursday.
NAIROBI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2024) At least ten people including army chief Francis Ogola of Kenya lost their lives in a devastating helicopter crash on Friday.
Expressing condolences, President Ruto declared a national mourning period of three days to honor the victims. He revealed that two soldiers managed to survive the crash and are currently receiving medical treatment.
The unfortunate incident plunged the nation into mourning, prompting a thorough examination to prevent such tragedies in the future.
To ascertain the cause of the accident, an investigative team has been assembled as announced by the President.
