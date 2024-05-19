Kenya Says Haiti Deployment Due In 'next Few Days, Few Weeks'
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Kenyan police will deploy to Haiti within weeks to lead a UN-backed multinational mission aimed at tackling gang violence, a senior government official in the East African country said Sunday.
"That deployment will happen in the next few days, few weeks," Korir Sing'Oei, Kenya's principal secretary for foreign affairs, told reporters, shortly before President William Ruto travels to Washington to meet US counterpart Joe Biden on May 23.
Haiti has suffered from poverty, political instability and natural disasters for decades, and the multinational force has been tasked with helping its beleaguered police rein in criminal gangs.
Kenya pledged last July to deploy up to 1,000 personnel to Haiti, an offer welcomed by the United States and other nations that had ruled out putting their own forces on the ground.
But the mission has faced legal challenges, with Kenyan petitioners in an ongoing case accusing Ruto's government of "blatantly" ignoring a January court order prohibiting the deployment as unconstitutional and illegal.
According to the latest lawsuit, petitioners had been "reliably informed" that the deployment may take place no later than May 23, "hence the urgency of this application".
A Haitian source had told AFP in early May that a first contingent of 200 Kenyan police was expected by that date.
A source in the Kenyan interior ministry told AFP they could arrive by next Tuesday.
In January, Kenya's High Court ruled that the National Security Council -- which authorised the deployment -- only had the authority to send the military abroad and not police officers.
The judge said Kenya could deploy police to a country only if a reciprocal agreement existed.
Such a deal was signed on March 1 in the presence of Ruto and Haiti's then prime minister Ariel Henry who was visiting Kenya.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From World
-
Fresh floods kill 66 in northern Afghanistan5 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result5 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table5 minutes ago
-
DR Congo thwarts Kinshasa 'coup attempt' : army6 minutes ago
-
Saudi female doctor receives US patent for innovative jaw growth device16 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA Championship scores26 minutes ago
-
Moroccan enterprises give jobs, hope to people with disabilities26 minutes ago
-
Kenya says Haiti deployment due in 'next few days, few weeks'36 minutes ago
-
Fresh floods kill 66 in northern Afghanistan: provincial official36 minutes ago
-
Slovak PM's life no longer in danger after shooting1 hour ago
-
DR Congo thwarts Kinshasa 'coup attempt' : army1 hour ago
-
UN aid chief warns of 'apocalyptic' consequences of Gaza shortages2 hours ago