Open Menu

Kenyan Marathon Aces Kipchoge And Kiptum To Go Head-to-head In Paris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Kenyan marathon aces Kipchoge and Kiptum to go head-to-head in Paris

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Two-time Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge and world record holder Kelvin Kiptum were on Monday named in Kenya's provisional marathon team for next year's Olympics Games in Paris.

An equally stacked women's squad sees the inclusion of defending Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir, Boston and New York Marathon champion Hellen Obiri and the women's former world record holder Brigid Kosgei.

Kipchoge is bidding to become the first athlete to win three Olympic marathon golds following his successes at Rio in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021.

He has never raced against Kiptum, the reigning London and Chicago city marathon champion who bettered Kipchoge's old marathon mark with a time of 2:00.35 in Chicago on October 8.

Athletics Kenya (AK) director of competitions Paul Mutwii said the provisional list of 10 athletes in both the men's and women's categories will be whittled down in January to only five runners in each for the Games.

"The team selection is based on the world rankings and the athletes' performances in the major marathon races this year," Mutwii said in a press release.

"We have also considered consistency, anti-doping, discipline, willingness and championship mentality and attitude of the athletes."

Provisional Kenyan Olympic marathon squad

Men: Eliud Kipchoge, Kelvin Kiptum, Amos Kipruto, Geoffrey Kamworor, Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich, Timothy Kiplagat, Bernard Koech, Cyprian Kotut, Titus Kipruto, Benson Kipruto

Women: Peres Jepchirchir, Brigid Kosgei, Ruth Chepngetich, Rosemary Wanjiru, Hellen Obiri, Joycilline Jepkosgei, Sheila Chepkirui, Judith Korir, Seley Chepyego Kaptich, Sharon Lokedi

Related Topics

World London Amos Marathon Paris Tokyo Boston Chicago New York Kenya January October Women 2016 Olympics

Recent Stories

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospit ..

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospital

2 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

2 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

2 hours ago
 Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

2 hours ago
 Gold hits record high as equities weaken

Gold hits record high as equities weaken

2 hours ago
 Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

2 hours ago
AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, ..

AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, Seals 3 outlets, arrests two

2 hours ago
 50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: of ..

50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: official

2 hours ago
 US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of ..

US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of Yasin Malik

2 hours ago
 Students delegation from Baluchistan calls on Gove ..

Students delegation from Baluchistan calls on Governor Punjab

2 hours ago
 Enertech Water secures largest financial facility ..

Enertech Water secures largest financial facility for public-private partnership ..

2 hours ago
 ECP demands deployment of troops for upcoming gene ..

ECP demands deployment of troops for upcoming general elections

2 hours ago

More Stories From World