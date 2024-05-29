Korda Relishing Expectation Ahead Of US Women's Open
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Lancaster, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) World number one Nelly Korda is shrugging off the the burden of expectation as she attempts to claim an incredible seventh win of the season -- and third major of her career -- at this week's US Women's Open.
The 25-year-old will start as the red-hot favorite when play gets under way at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania on Thursday after bagging her sixth win of 2024 at the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National earlier this month.
Korda already has one major victory this season after claiming The Chevron Championship in April, and few would bet against her adding another in Lancaster this week where she is chasing a seventh title from her last eight starts.
That winning run has seen Korda mentioned in the same breath as the likes of Tiger Woods -- comparisons that the world number one is taking in her stride.
"I think, obviously, with the position I'm in, there are going to be expectations," Korda said on Tuesday. "I do not want to lose who I am.
"I'm going to always stay true to who I am, because at the end of the day, when I go to sleep, I need to be proud of who I am."
Korda also has little difficulty in putting her blistering start to the season in perspective, insisting that while she remains ferociously competitive, sometimes things may not go her way.
"Obviously I go into every week wanting to win, but there is a sense that sometimes that's not realistic," she said.
