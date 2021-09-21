UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Does Not Accept Ankara's Claims About Illegitimacy Of Vote In Crimea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 03:05 PM

The Kremlin does not accept Ankara's claims about the illegitimacy of the parliamentary vote in Crimea and declares this openly to the Turkish partners, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The Kremlin does not accept Ankara's claims about the illegitimacy of the parliamentary vote in Crimea and declares this openly to the Turkish partners, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that elections to the Russian lower chamber, held in Crimea this past weekend, has no legal effect for Ankara, since it does not recognize the Crimean Peninsula's reunification with Russia.

"We do not accept such statements and we say this openly to our Turkish colleagues," Peskov said.

Moscow regrets Ankara's stand on Crimea and hopes it will change, the Kremlin spokesman continued.

