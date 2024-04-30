KSrelief Supervisor General Meets With Sudanese Finance Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah met here on Tuesday with Sudanese Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Gibril Ibrahim Mohammed, with whom he discussed humanitarian work in Sudan and other matters of common interest.
The minister commended Saudi Arabia's role, through KSrelief, in supporting humanitarian action worldwide.
