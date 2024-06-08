Lansana Wonneh, Representative of UN Women Pakistan met with the Speaker GB Assembly Nazir Ahmed

Lansana Wonneh, Representative of UN Women Pakistan met with the Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, Nazir Ahmed Advocate, Kulsoom Farman, president Women's Parliamentary Caucus its members Suriya Zaman and Dilshad Bano at the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Secretariat today

GIlGIT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Lansana Wonneh, Representative of UN Women Pakistan met with the Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, Nazir Ahmed Advocate, Kulsoom Farman, president Women's Parliamentary Caucus its members Suriya Zaman and Dilshad Bano at the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Secretariat today.

The meeting focused on pro-women legislation and issues affecting females in the region. The discussions aimed to strengthen collaboration between the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly and UN Women Pakistan to promote gender equality and empower women.

Speaker Nazir Ahmed Advocate reiterated the Assembly's commitment to supporting pro-women legislation and initiatives.

President Kulsoom Farman highlighted the crucial role of the Women's Parliamentary Caucus in advocating for women's rights.

Lansana Wonneh appreciated the Assembly's efforts and offered UN Women Pakistan's support in advancing gender equality. He also visited the GB Assembly session hall and newly established conference room for women's parliamentary caucus, demonstrating his commitment to empowering women in the region.

The meeting demonstrated the shared commitment to promoting women's empowerment and gender equality in Gilgit-Baltistan.