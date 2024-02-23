Lawyers call on ECOWAS to demand release of ousted Niger leader

(@FahadShabbir)

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The lawyers of imprisoned Niger President Mohamed Bazoum called on West African bloc ECOWAS Friday to demand his release, on the eve of the union's summit.

In December, the Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) ordered the release of Bazoum as well as his return to power.

"It is the responsibility of ECOWAS and its member states to ensure that the court's decisions are effectively applied and that President Bazoum and his wife are released," Mohamed Seydou Diagne, coordinator of the group of lawyers, said in a statement to AFP.

"The court ordered the military authorities to release them immediately and to restore to power President Bazoum, whose mandate had been democratically entrusted to him," the statement said.