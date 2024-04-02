Open Menu

Lebanon's Hezbollah Says Israel Strike In Syria Will Get 'punishment'

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Lebanon's Hezbollah group warned Tuesday that Israel will pay for killing high-level Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) in a strike on the country's consulate in Damascus, Syria, the day before.

Hezbollah has exchanged near-daily cross-border fire with Israel in support of its ally Hamas since the Gaza war erupted in October.

"Certainly, this crime will not pass without the enemy receiving punishment and revenge," Hezbollah said in a statement.

The Israeli strike killed seven IRGC members including Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and another high-ranking officer, Brigadier General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, the IRGC said.

Britain-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 11 people were killed in the strikes, including eight Iranians, two Syrians and one Lebanese, all of them fighters.

