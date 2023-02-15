UrduPoint.com

Lufthansa Check-in System Fault Causes Disruptions In German Airports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 11:38 PM

A failure in Lufthansa airline's check-in and boarding systems caused by damaged glass-fiber cables has led to mass flight cancellations across Germany on Wednesday, DFS, the national air navigation service provider, said in an interview with German news agency dpa

According to Lufthansa, the situation results from German network provider Deutsche Telekom having damaged several glass-fiber cables during rail construction work in Frankfurt, causing disruptions in air traffic.

In order to prevent overloading the airport, all flights to Frankfurt are being re-routed to Cologne, Duesseldorf and Nuremberg airports.

