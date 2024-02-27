Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says

French President Emmanuel Macron sent a good signal by not ruling out deploying Western troops on the ground in Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP on Tuesday

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron sent a good signal by not ruling out deploying Western troops on the ground in Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP on Tuesday.

Macron said after a conference of European leaders on Monday that "everything that is necessary" must be done to ensure Russia is defeated, including deploying troops.

"Macron is now demonstrating a deep understanding of the risks posed to Europe by the war in Ukraine," presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said.

While talks of deploying troops in Ukraine are only a "discussion" at this stage, "the French president's statement clearly takes the discussion to another level," he added.

"This is a good sign," he told AFP.

The Kremlin has warned confrontation with NATO is inevitable if the alliance deploys troops to the conflict, a major step that the West has so far avoided.

Macron hosted the conference just over two years to the day after Russia invaded Ukraine, and as Kyiv faces mounting challenges on the battlefield amid dwindling munition stocks.

