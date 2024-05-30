Open Menu

Macron To Host Biden For State Visit After D-Day Commemoration

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 07:15 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) President Emmanuel Macron will next week host Joe Biden for the US leader's first state visit to France after both leaders attend commemorations for the World War II D-Day landings, the Elysee Palace said Thursday.

Biden's visit on June 8 for talks with Macron in Paris will come after the June 6 ceremony in Normandy marking 80 years since the D-Day landings.

In a separate statement, the White House said Biden would be in France from June 5 to June 9.

On June 6, Biden will speak and participate in ceremonies with his wife Jill Biden to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy, "which paved the way for the liberation of France and Europe," the White House said in the statement.

