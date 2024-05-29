Open Menu

Macron Urges Abbas To 'reform' Palestinian Authority With 'prospect Of Recognition'

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2024 | 11:12 PM

Macron urges Abbas to 'reform' Palestinian Authority with 'prospect of recognition'

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Palestinian Authority chief Mahmud Abbas to "implement necessary reforms", offering the "prospect of recognition of the state of Palestine" during a phone call Wednesday, his office said

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron urged Palestinian Authority chief Mahmud Abbas to "implement necessary reforms", offering the "prospect of recognition of the state of Palestine" during a phone call Wednesday, his office said.

Macron "highlighted France's commitment to building a common vision of peace with European and Arab partners, offering security guarantees for Palestinians and Israelis," as well as "making the prospect of recognition of a state of Palestine part of a useful process", Macron's Elysee Palace said.

The readout of the call with the chief of the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the West Bank follows Tuesday's official recognition for a Palestinian state by fellow European nations Spain, Ireland and Norway, which drew ire from Israel.

Macron's Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne earlier Wednesday accused France's neighbours of "political positioning" ahead of June 9 European elections, rather than seeking a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Macron had said Tuesday that he would be prepared to recognise a Palestinian state, but such a move should "come at a useful moment" and not be based on "emotion".

Related Topics

Israel Palestine France Norway Bank Ireland Spain June From Arab

Recent Stories

Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

21 seconds ago
 FM Azerbaijan arrives on two-day visit

FM Azerbaijan arrives on two-day visit

22 seconds ago
 Ukraine says nine killed in series of Russian atta ..

Ukraine says nine killed in series of Russian attacks

24 seconds ago
 PML-N discusses upcoming fiscal budget to ensure p ..

PML-N discusses upcoming fiscal budget to ensure public relief

2 hours ago
 Rich nations met $100 bn climate finance goal two ..

Rich nations met $100 bn climate finance goal two years late: OECD

2 hours ago
 One outlaw killed in Chichawatani police encounter

One outlaw killed in Chichawatani police encounter

2 hours ago
LESCO's 30 feeders currently face power supply iss ..

LESCO's 30 feeders currently face power supply issues

2 hours ago
 Manto's original plays to be staged at NAPA

Manto's original plays to be staged at NAPA

2 hours ago
 Governor praise sacrifices of tribal people for co ..

Governor praise sacrifices of tribal people for country, assure cooperation to r ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Police arrest murderer of transgender

Punjab Police arrest murderer of transgender

2 hours ago
 ECP declares Ali Qasim Gillani as winner in NA-148

ECP declares Ali Qasim Gillani as winner in NA-148

2 hours ago
 ICT admin intensifies action against alms-seekers; ..

ICT admin intensifies action against alms-seekers; arrests 11

2 hours ago

More Stories From World