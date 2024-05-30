Makkah Branch Of Ministry Of Islamic Affairs Dedicates Efforts To Serve Pilgrims
Published May 30, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, through its Makkah branch, is dedicated to serving pilgrims during the Hajj season 1445 AH. It strives to provide the highest quality service by offering various amenities and ensuring high service standards.
Relevant teams and committees work tirelessly to receive and assist pilgrims while urging maintenance and cleaning companies to increase their efforts. Services include distributing religious publications and translated books in various languages, covering religious, cultural, Hajj, and Umrah topics.
Video communication services are available to address pilgrims' inquiries in different languages. Numerous imams and preachers conduct lessons and seminars after prayers. Additionally, brochures, booklets, meals, drinks, and Zamzam water are distributed to cater to the needs of the pilgrims.
