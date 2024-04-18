Maldives court frees jailed ex-president Yameen

Jailed former Maldives president Abdulla Yameen was freed Thursday after the High Court overturned his conviction and 11-year prison sentence on graft and money-laundering charges

A three-judge High Court bench in the Indian Ocean archipelago nation held that Yameen's 2022 trial had been unfair and ordered a new trial.

"The lower court ruling was not fair," judge Hassan Shafeeu said while reading out a lengthy decision that was broadcast live.

The decision came ahead of Sunday's parliamentary elections, in which Yameen is fielding candidates from a political party he formed while serving his sentence.