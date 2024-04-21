Open Menu

Malians Struggle To Cope After Deadly Heatwave

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Malians struggle to cope after deadly heatwave

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) In Mali's capital Bamako, Aboubacar Pamateck runs a scarf under a trickle of water and wraps it around his head to cope with the West African nation's soaring heat.

Africa's Sahel region experienced a deadly heatwave in early April, exceptional both in terms of duration and intensity.

"I drink a lot of water and wear my turban, which I often get wet," Pamateck said. "I even avoid wearing nylon boubous. I prefer to wear small cotton boubous to avoid the heat."

From April 1 to April 5, temperatures in Mali exceeded 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) and peaked at a record 48.5C in the western city of Kayes.

A few days later, the thermometer fell back to a more familiar but still difficult 43 degrees at midday in the shade in Bamako.

Aas the sun beats down on the capital's streets, residents suffocate in airborne dust.

"It is very difficult in this heat," said a motorbike taxi driver, Ousmane Diarra. "But we have to work like this."

Ranked among the poorest countries in the world, Mali is ill-equipped to cope with heatwaves.

April's blast would not have occurred without human-induced climate change, according to a World Weather Attribution (WWA) study.

And such episodes are set to intensify because of climate change, caused by greenhouse gas emissions, the report added.

Mali frequently suffers from electricity cuts due to run-down power stations and the heavy debt the national energy company carries -- making it hard to rely on fans or air conditioners.

"At night, I sleep on the roof with my family," Pamateck said.

"I have even bought (handheld) fans that I give to my family so that they can ventilate themselves frequently. It is necessary."

- Excess deaths -

As well as being difficult to live and work in, heatwaves are amongst the "deadliest natural disasters", according to the WWA.

A lack of data in the Sahel region made it impossible to know the exact number of deaths, the WWA said, adding there were likely hundreds, if not thousands, of other heat-related casualties.

"This year, especially in recent months, we have come across many cases of people with high fever and dehydration," Dr Ibrahim Fall, head of a medical unit in Bamako's commune three, told AFP.

"We are therefore obliged to admit them to hospital, but unfortunately there is a very high mortality rate, of up to 50 percent, due to dehydration and fever," he said.

Power cuts also complicate the treatment of patients.

In early April, Bamako's national blood transfusion centre asked medical establishments to "suspend all non-essential transfusions" because of "daily power cuts lasting more than 12 hours" a day.

Scientists estimate that a heatwave like the one that hit Mali and Burkina Faso would be 10 times more frequent than in the current climate if global warming reaches two degrees, which could happen between 2040 and 2050.

Related Topics

Africa Weather World Electricity Water Company Driver Kayes Mali Bamako Burkina Faso April Gas Cotton Family All From Blood

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

15 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

15 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

15 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

15 hours ago
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

15 hours ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

15 hours ago
 6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

15 hours ago
 Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

15 hours ago
 Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win str ..

Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

15 hours ago
 1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

15 hours ago

More Stories From World