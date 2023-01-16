UrduPoint.com

Man Arrested In UK As Part Of Probe Into Uranium Detection At Heathrow Airport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Man Arrested in UK as Part of Probe Into Uranium Detection at Heathrow Airport

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) A 60-year-old man has been arrested and released on bail in the United Kingdom as part of the ongoing investigation into uranium detection at London's Heathrow Airport in December 2022, London's Metropolitan Police said.

"A man has been arrested and released on bail as part of an ongoing investigation linked to the discovery of traces of uranium within a cargo package at Heathrow Airport on 29 December 2022," the police said in a statement released on Sunday.

The police added that the suspect had been taken to a police station in northwest England but later released "on bail until a date in April." He was detained on suspicion of an offense under the 2006 Terrorism Act, according to the statement.

Commander Richard Smith said that the incident "was clearly of concern," but still did not "appear to be linked to any direct threat to the public."

On December 29, 2022, traces of uranium were detected at Heathrow Airport during a routine screening.

On January 11, the counter-terrorism unit of London's Metropolitan Police Service announced an investigation in connection with the uranium package detected at the airport. According to law enforcement officers, the package was from Oman. The amount of uranium was extremely small and did not pose any threat to people.

The package originated in Pakistan before arriving at Heathrow aboard an Oman Air passenger jet from Muscat, according to British media.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Police Station Oman London Man Muscat United Kingdom January April December Sunday Media From Airport

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto to represent Pakistan at WEF today

Bilawal Bhutto to represent Pakistan at WEF today

37 seconds ago
 UAE Press: Need to speed up energy transition

UAE Press: Need to speed up energy transition

10 minutes ago
 Committee yet to decide details about Thoshakhana ..

Committee yet to decide details about Thoshakhana gifts: LHC told

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Barcelona&#039;s trademark &#039;tiki-taka&#039; ..

Barcelona&#039;s trademark &#039;tiki-taka&#039; dominates El Clásico

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.