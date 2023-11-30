Open Menu

Man Utd Have To Be 'smarter' In Champions League, Says Fernandes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes criticised his side's lack of control in Champions League games after again blowing a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 at Galatasaray on Wednesday.

The English giants are on the brink of elimination at the group stage after winning just one of their opening five matches.

United must beat German champions Bayern Munich at home in their final Group A game and hope other results go their way to reach the last 16.

But the whole campaign has been a tale of missed opportunities for the Red Devils.

Twice they led Galatasaray at home before losing 3-2 in October, while they let a two-goal lead slip in a 4-3 defeat to FC Copenhagen earlier this month.

Fernandes' stunning strike put United 2-0 up in Istanbul within 20 minutes and they also led 3-1 after an hour.

However, two costly errors from goalkeeper Andre Onana allowed Hakim Ziyech free-kicks to reduce Galatasaray's deficit and they earned a point through Kerem Akturkoglu.

"It's too bad to be honest," Fernandes told TNT sports. "What we have been doing in the Champions League is not enough, we have to control our games.

"It's not the first time, even Copenhagen, I understand we had one player less, but we scored 3-2 and we have to secure the result.

"We have to understand these types of games, these stages, you have to be smart enough and manage the game better.

"Everyone has to step up and take responsibility of their own mistakes."

