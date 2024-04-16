Open Menu

Massive Fire Engulfs Copenhagen's Historic Stock Exchange

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Massive fire engulfs Copenhagen's historic stock exchange

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) A huge fire on Tuesday devastated Copenhagen's 17th century former stock exchange toppling the historic building's landmark spire in front of horrified witnesses.

The 54-metre (180-foot) spire disappeared into flames at the Borsen building, which has been undergoing renovation, an AFP journalist saw.

The spire snapped and crashed down onto the street below. Dramatic photographs showed huge plumes of black smoke emerging from the building.

The Borsen building, commissioned by King Christian IV and built between 1619 and 1640, is one of Copenhagen's best known landmarks.

"Terrifying images from Borsen this morning. 400 years of Danish cultural heritage going up in flames," Culture Minister Jakob Engel-Schmidt wrote in a post to X, the former Twitter.

The images recalled the disaster at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, almost five years ago to the day when its spire was also destroyed by a fire.

Related Topics

Century Fire Stock Exchange Twitter Paris Church Christian Post From Best

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

21 minutes ago
 Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak ..

Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series

1 hour ago
 LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notific ..

LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133

1 hour ago
 Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy C ..

Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed

3 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms

3 hours ago
 Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan ..

Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for ne ..

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight

14 hours ago
 British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to l ..

British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..

17 hours ago
 Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain- ..

Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas

18 hours ago
 "China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Coope ..

"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"

19 hours ago

More Stories From World