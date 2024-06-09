MATARAT Holding Prepares For Peak Arrival Of Hajj Pilgrims
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) MATARAT Holding successfully prepared the Kingdom's airports for the influx of pilgrims arriving by air for the 1445 AH Hajj season.
According to the company, more than 1.1 million pilgrims have already arrived at designated airports to perform Hajj rituals.
To ensure a smooth travel experience for pilgrims, MATARAT Holding implemented a comprehensive operational plan in collaboration with 27 government, security, and operational agencies, SPA reported.
A dedicated workforce of over 21,000 employees, spread across major airports, is committed to providing exceptional service.
Thirteen travel lounges were established in six key airports: King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Prince Muhammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, Prince Abdul Mohsen bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Yanbu, Taif International Airport, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.
An integrated plan is in place to accommodate over 1.4 million pilgrims arriving by air from outside the Kingdom via 106 air carriers. The total Hajj season air traffic for international passengers -- arriving and departing -- at these six airports is expected to exceed 15 million.
Building on the success of the 1444 AH Hajj season, MATARAT Holding expanded the "Traveler Without Bag" service, which allows pilgrims to complete travel procedures and check luggage from their home country 24 hours before their flight.
This service is available at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.
During the peak period of Umrah in the holy month of Ramazan 1445 AH, Saudi airports witnessed a record number of passengers – over 12.5 million across various airports. Flight numbers also reached new heights, exceeding 86,000 flights operated by 100 air carriers.
This represents a 13% growth compared to the 1444 AH season.
MATARAT Holding, through its subsidiaries, oversees the operation of 27 airports in Saudi Arabia. The company's mission is to develop these airports and improve their performance, aligning with the Kingdom's rapid growth and the goals of Vision 2030. This includes supporting the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and the National Aviation Strategy.
