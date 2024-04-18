Mayorkas impeachment trial begins in US Senate

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The impeachment trial of President Joe Biden's immigration chief began Wednesday in the US Senate at the behest of Republican lawmakers, but Democrats -- who hold the chamber's majority -- are expected to quickly move to dismiss it.

The unprecedented impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, 64, over disagreements in immigration policy comes as Republicans seek to make border security a key issue in November's election.

In February, lawmakers passed two articles of impeachment accusing Mayorkas of "willful and systemic refusal" to enforce immigration law and "breach of public trust," making him the first cabinet secretary to be impeached in nearly 150 years.

The impeachment -- the political equivalent of an indictment -- came amid a showdown between the House and Senate over curbing a surge in illegal immigration, which hit a record 10,000 apprehensions a day at the US-Mexico border in December.

But it wasn't until Tuesday that House impeachment managers made the ceremonial walk to present the articles to the Senate in person, along with the House clerk and sergeant-at-arms.