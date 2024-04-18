Mayorkas Impeachment Trial Begins In US Senate
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The impeachment trial of President Joe Biden's immigration chief began Wednesday in the US Senate at the behest of Republican lawmakers, but Democrats -- who hold the chamber's majority -- are expected to quickly move to dismiss it.
The unprecedented impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, 64, over disagreements in immigration policy comes as Republicans seek to make border security a key issue in November's election.
In February, lawmakers passed two articles of impeachment accusing Mayorkas of "willful and systemic refusal" to enforce immigration law and "breach of public trust," making him the first cabinet secretary to be impeached in nearly 150 years.
The impeachment -- the political equivalent of an indictment -- came amid a showdown between the House and Senate over curbing a surge in illegal immigration, which hit a record 10,000 apprehensions a day at the US-Mexico border in December.
But it wasn't until Tuesday that House impeachment managers made the ceremonial walk to present the articles to the Senate in person, along with the House clerk and sergeant-at-arms.
Recent Stories
Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield
Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role
Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..
Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges
Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups
MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..
Walker returns to captain Man City for Real Madrid clash
Action taken against price list violations in Khanewal district
DC chairs review meeting of DEG
Turkey accuses Israel's Netanyahu of using war 'to stay in power'
Pakistan ranked 5th most vulnerable country to climate change. Tirmizi
Nadal comeback ends in Barcelona Open second round
More Stories From World
-
House Republicans finally announce vote for $61 bn in Ukraine aid12 minutes ago
-
Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role12 minutes ago
-
Turkey accuses Israel's Netanyahu of using war 'to stay in power'36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan ranked 5th most vulnerable country to climate change. Tirmizi46 minutes ago
-
Divisions among Colombia's FARC dissidents complicate peace talks39 minutes ago
-
Croatia ruling conservatives win most seats, but not majority: exit poll39 minutes ago
-
Meta shouldn't force users to pay for data protection: EU watchdog35 minutes ago
-
US university cancels Muslim student's graduation speech after pro-Israel groups object, CAIR protes ..35 minutes ago
-
House Republicans finally announce vote for $61 bn in Ukraine aid35 minutes ago
-
Ecuador tells workers to stay home amid energy crisis35 minutes ago
-
At IMF, Brazil and France renew push for 'fairer' international taxation35 minutes ago
-
Iran sanctions, Ukraine on agenda at G7 meet in Capri1 hour ago