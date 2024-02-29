Medic says 50 killed as Israel fires on Gazans rushing to aid trucks

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) A Gaza emergency doctor said Thursday that Israeli forces shot dead at least 50 people who rushed towards trucks loaded with humanitarian aid for Gaza City residents.

A dire humanitarian crisis is unfolding in the war-torn territory, with food shortages greatest in the north of Gaza.

"The number of martyrs rose to at least 50... and more than 120 were injured, including women and children, as a result of the occupation's shooting" on the crowd in northern Gaza City, Amjad Aliwa, director of the emergency department of Al-Shifa hospital, said in a statement.

The Israeli army said it was "checking" the reports on the incident, while the United Nations' humanitarian office OCHA said it was "familiar with the reports".

A witness told AFP the violence unfolded at the Nabulsi roundabout in the western part of Gaza City, when thousands of people rushed towards the trucks.

"Trucks full of aid came too close to some army tanks that were in the area and the crowd, thousands of people, just stormed the trucks," the witness said, declining to be named for safety reasons.

"The soldiers fired at the crowd as people came too close to the tanks."

The health ministry in Gaza put the death toll at 70 and said 280 people were injured, their conditions ranging "from critical to serious".

The death toll could eventually top 100, said ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra.

"Medical teams are unable to deal with the volume and type of injuries arriving at Al-Shifa Medical Complex as a result of weak medical and human capabilities," he said in a statement.