Merkel-Abbas Meeting Did Not Happen This Week Due to Pandemic, Busy Schedule - Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas maintain regular contact, however their personal meeting during Abbas' visit in Berlin this week did not take place due to the pandemic-related issues and Merkel's busy schedule, German Deputy Government Spokesperson Ulrike Demmer said on Wednesday.

Abbas left the West Bank for Germany on Monday to undergo a routine medical examination in Berlin, and was reportedly expected to meet with Merkel during his visit of several days. Earlier in the day, official WAFA news agency reported, citing Abbas' office that the Palestinian leader was expected to return to Ramallah on Thursday.

"The chancellor and the Palestinian president are in regular contact, and the last video conference call [between them] was held on November 23 last year ... Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the chancellor currently holds in person meetings and contacts in a very limited manner. In this regard, the meeting of the chancellor with the [Palestinian] president during his stay in Germany was not envisioned, as well as in connection with the schedule," Demmer said at a briefing.

Two years ago, Abbas underwent intestinal surgery at a Berlin hospital, and since then has been visiting the same facility for a routine health check, according to media reports.