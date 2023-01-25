UrduPoint.com

Mexican President Condemns Germany's Decision To Send Tanks To Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Mexican President Condemns Germany's Decision to Send Tanks to Ukraine

Berlin decided to send its Leopard tanks to Ukraine contrary to people's wishes and under pressure from the media, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Berlin decided to send its Leopard tanks to Ukraine contrary to people's wishes and under pressure from the media, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

"The global oligarchy uses media influence to subjugate governments. For example, Germany did not want to get involved in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and against (the will) of the German people or the majority of Germans, the government decided to send more weapons to Ukraine. (It happened) because of the pressure from the German media, and it happens everywhere," he said at a press conference.

The Russian Embassy in Mexico has expressed its gratitude to Lopez Obrador for his "open and honest position" over the issue.

Earlier in the day, the German government said it would send 14 Leopard 2A6 battle tanks to Ukraine. In the near future, Germany will prepare two tank battalions for Ukraine (around 60 tanks). Ukrainian tank crews are expected to start their training in Germany soon.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia German Germany Berlin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Mexico Tank February April Media From Government

Recent Stories

US Secret Service Releases Report on Causes, Ways ..

US Secret Service Releases Report on Causes, Ways to Counter Mass Attacks - Dire ..

1 minute ago
 Two dead in knife attack on northern German train

Two dead in knife attack on northern German train

1 minute ago
 Two dead in knife attack on northern German train: ..

Two dead in knife attack on northern German train: police

1 minute ago
 EU Records Double-Digit Rise in Staple Food Prices ..

EU Records Double-Digit Rise in Staple Food Prices - Statistics

8 minutes ago
 ECP to conduct elections in Punjab, KP: Minister f ..

ECP to conduct elections in Punjab, KP: Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan ..

8 minutes ago
 Like Germany, US will provide heavy tanks to Ukrai ..

Like Germany, US will provide heavy tanks to Ukraine

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.