MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Berlin decided to send its Leopard tanks to Ukraine contrary to people's wishes and under pressure from the media, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

"The global oligarchy uses media influence to subjugate governments. For example, Germany did not want to get involved in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and against (the will) of the German people or the majority of Germans, the government decided to send more weapons to Ukraine. (It happened) because of the pressure from the German media, and it happens everywhere," he said at a press conference.

The Russian Embassy in Mexico has expressed its gratitude to Lopez Obrador for his "open and honest position" over the issue.

Earlier in the day, the German government said it would send 14 Leopard 2A6 battle tanks to Ukraine. In the near future, Germany will prepare two tank battalions for Ukraine (around 60 tanks). Ukrainian tank crews are expected to start their training in Germany soon.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.