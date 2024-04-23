Migrant boat capsizes off Djibouti leaving 16 dead

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) At least 16 people are dead and 28 missing in a new migrant boat disaster off the coast of the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti, the UN's migration agency said on Tuesday.

It was the second fatal maritime accident on the perilous so-called Eastern Migration Route from Africa to the middle East in as many weeks.

Another vessel carrying mainly Ethiopian migrants sank in the same area off the Djibouti coast on April 8, claiming the lives of several dozen people.

"Tragedy as boat capsizes off Djibouti coast with 77 migrants on board including children," the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"At least 28 missing. 16 dead," it said, adding that the local IOM branch was "supporting local authorities with search and rescue effort".

Yvonne Ndege, a spokeswoman for the agency, told AFP in Nairobi that the 16 fatalities included children and a baby, without offering further details.

Ethiopia's ambassador to Djibouti, Berhanu Tsegaye, said on X that the vessel was carrying Ethiopian migrants from Yemen and that the accident occurred on Monday night off Godoria in northeastern Djibouti.

He said 33 people, including one woman, survived.

Berhanu voiced his "deep sorrow... over the succession of horrific disasters", adding: "I reiterate that legal measures should be taken against illegal human smugglers who put the lives of our citizens at risk."

Another vessel carrying more than 60 people sank off the coast of Godoria on April 8, according to the IOM and the Ethiopian embassy in Djibouti.

The IOM said at the time that the bodies of 38 migrants, including children, were recovered, while another six people were missing.

The Ethiopian embassy had said the boat was carrying Ethiopian migrants from Djibouti to war-torn Yemen.

- 'Life-threatening' -

Each year, many tens of thousands of African migrants brave the "Eastern Route" across the Red Sea and through Yemen to try to reach oil-rich Saudi Arabia, escaping conflict or natural disaster, or seeking better economic opportunities.

"On their journeys, many face life-threatening dangers including starvation, health risks and exploitation -- at the hands of human traffickers and other criminals," the IOM said in a statement in February.

In November, a shipwreck off the shores of Yemen left 64 migrants missing, presumed dead at sea, the agency said.